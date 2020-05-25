Riverside County Confirms 540 New Coronavirus Cases, Monday Accounts for More Than Half

Riverside County health officials reported the county’s highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases on the heels of a major easing of public health orders this weekend that allowed in-person dining and shopping.

Health officials reported three days worth of data, showing 88 new cases on Saturday, 180 on Sunday and 272 Monday, the highest single-day figure since the county began keeping track. The countywide total stands at 7,004 cases. Two new deaths were also reported Monday, increasing the total to 290.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 194.

Brooke Federico, a spokeswoman for the Riverside University Health System, said Mondays typically see larger bumps in cases because labs are reporting a backlog of positive tests.

She also said it was important to pay attention to the hospitalization rate, which remained stable.

“It means there’s still available capacity in our hospital system,” she said.

According to RUHS researcher Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the countywide hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases has been flat for the past few weeks, remaining below 200, while the “positivity rate” from coronavirus screenings generally has been 2% to 4%, figures that did not raise red flags.

There are 194 patients in Riverside County hospitals and 64 people in ICU. More than 4,200 people have recovered since the first case was reported on March 7.

In the Coachella Valley, there are now 148 new cases of coronavirus since Friday and no new deaths.

Currently, the valley has 1,286 COVID19 cases and 51 deaths in the nine major cities.

For a complete breakdown by city or community visit RivCoPH.org/Coronavirus.