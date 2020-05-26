Hair Salons and Barbershops Allowed to Reopen in Riverside County

The governor is now allowing hair salons and barbershops to reopen in some parts of California as the state moves into the new normal.

In a Tuesday noon press briefing, Governor Gavin Newsom announced counties granted regional variance can now allow the reopening of barbershops and hair salons. The variances are based on information from the coronavirus infection rate, death rate, testing ability and contact tracing.

“We put those guidelines out … and those counties will begin to allow for those kinds of operations with meaningful modifications, with the appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment, sanitation requirements and the like,” Newsom said.

These personal service establishments must put in place modifications that allow face coverings and protective gear.

Riverside County public information officer Brook Federico confirmed the lifting of county restrictions by telephone.

The governor said the guidance will be released Wednesday for businesses such as summer camps and child care facilities. Guidelines for film and television production had been expected to be released on Monday, but Newsom said the state is still working with industry officials and unions to finalize those plans.

There are 47 counties in California that are on the accelerated track to reopening.