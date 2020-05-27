NBCares Silver Linings: Mary Hamilton and Michael Proctor

For ten years the Galilee Center has been a crucial resource for our East Valley. In this pandemic their needs are greater than ever to provide food, clothing, housing assistance and now face masks. Marketing Executive Mary Hamilton and her husband Michael Proctor, Vice Chair of the La Quinta planning commission, recently came to the rescue donating 4,000 CDC approved masks to the non profit. It was a silver lining for all…