Reports Say 2020 Coachella Performers Being Asked to Play in 2021

Reports say the artists scheduled to take the stage for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are being asked to play in 2021 instead. This is according to Bloomberg.

They say their report comes from people familiar with the matter.

NBC Palm Springs has not independently confirmed this.

Headliners scheduled for the 2020 festival are Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Coachella is the largest music festival in the U.S., generating as much as $100 million in sales for promoter Goldenvoice and its parent AEG.

In March Goldenvoice released a statement saying, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” said the events’ promoter. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

Coachella was rescheduled for Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, while Stagecoach is scheduled for Oct. 23-25, both at the Empire Polo Club in Indio with all ticket purchases for the April dates will be honored in October.

Stagecoach was not mentioned in Bloomberg’s article.