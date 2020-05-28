2020 Graduates Celebrated in Drive-up Event

Seniors at Desert Hot Springs High School had the opportunity to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns this morning. All three Coachella Valley districts will be holding drive-up celebrations for grads but all graduations will be held virtually.

After being off-campus for quite some time, grads were able to create a memory on stage Thursday morning at Desert Hot Springs High School. Graduates may not be taking the stage in a normal fashion, but here in Coachella Valley, drive up celebrations have started and seniors will have an opportunity to put on their cap and gown.

“At first the situation was really grim and it looked like the only thing we would be able to do was a virtual graduation,” said Caroline Cota, Principal at Desert Hot Springs High School.

Then things quickly changed.

“It became evident that we’d be able to do some sort of a stage ceremony, we had to come up with a plan that would provide social distancing for our families and try to bring our kids as close as we could to the stadium,” explained Cota.

A stage was then set up and students had the opportunity to take a photo and commemorate their special achievement.

“It was a perfect place for us to have the stage and for families to be safe, and the kids have a picture that shows the stadium in the valley,” added Cota.

These drive-up celebrations will not be taking the place of graduations, all Palm Springs Unified School Districts will be holding virtual graduations.

“So the virtual graduations will include pre-recorded speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian, from our superintendent from our senior advisor and myself of course,” said Cota.

And until virtual graduations commence, students and parents can capture a drive-up moment to last a lifetime.