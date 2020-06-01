Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Introduces Local Businesses

Each week NBC Palm Springs and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will be introducing you to various businesses through their “Member of the Week” segments.

You can head to the chamber’s site to learn more information on what being a part of the chamber is about or to sign up.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE GCVCC PAGE

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is a regional chamber formed in 2016 to support a diverse business community that spans nearly forty-five miles, serving the needs of nearly half a million year-round residents and over a million visitors each year.