Street Named in Honor of DHSHS Valedictorian

The Palm Springs Unified School District honored Desert Hot Springs High School senior valedictorian, Abigail Vera, with a street naming.

The corner of Pierson and Chola is now in her name.

Vera will be attending UCLA as a pre-med major and hopes to become an OB/GYN and assist low-income women in the Desert Hot Springs area.

Mayor Scott Matas, Board of Education President John Gerardi and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sandra Lyon were all in attendance for the unveiling June 1.