Crews Work to Contain Vegetation Fire in Palm Springs

A fast-moving brush fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon near the late Bob Hope’s former home in Palm Springs growing to 200 acres.

The fire is on a hillside near Murray Canyon and was reported around 4:00pm.

As of 6:30 p.m., there were 100 firefighters from multiple agencies on the scene while three fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters were assisting in the firefight, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

ALERT- Palm Springs units are arriving on scene of a fast moving vegetation fire in the south end of our city, very difficult access. pic.twitter.com/WzZTS7oEbe — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) June 2, 2020

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.