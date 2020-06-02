Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Reopened

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio reopened Tuesday, becoming the latest casino in the Coachella Valley to open back up after shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic, although large entertainment events will not be happening until September, casino officials said.

The casino was back open for business at 8 a.m. amid heightened safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, including the requiring of facial coverings and temperature screenings, according to the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, which owns the casino on tribal land.

“Like many businesses, the coronavirus pandemic forced us to reconsider every aspect of our operation, with the primary focus being the health and wellness of our valued guests and employees,” tribal Chairman Doug Welmas said.

“As a result, the Tribal Council decided to err on the side of caution in terms of the timing of our reopening. We will continue to act in the best possible interest of everyone involved during each phase of the process. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Fantasy Springs,” he said.

The casino reopened amid the following requirements:

— All guests and employees must wear face masks;

— Temperature screenings will be required before all guests enter the casino;

— Smoking will be temporarily barred from inside;

— No live entertainment for the time being and;

— Slot machines and table games were reduced to 50% capacity, along with bars and restaurants.

According to casino spokesman Michael Felci, large live entertainment events will not return to the casino until September, when saxophonist Kenny G is scheduled to play the 3,700-seat Special Events Center on Sept. 11, followed by Chicago on Sept. 12 and Banda MS on Sept. 13.

Felci said events scheduled for August will be postponed, including some that have been rescheduled multiple times due to the casino shutting down in March due to the health emergency.

A half-dozen other tribal casinos reopened on May 22 in and around the Coachella Valley.

Article Credit: City News Service