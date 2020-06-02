Indio Rescinds Short-Term Rental Order

Effective immediately, the City of Indio has signed a new order regarding short-term rentals.

The new order rescinds the City’s previous order, which restricted rentals to COVID-impacted parties.

City Manager Mark Scott signed the order Tuesday to match the requirements of Riverside County’s latest guidance, allowing expanded opportunities for rentals.

Within 14 days of the order, each permit holder and property representative (if applicable) must both submit an acknowledgement form with the City stating they have read and will comply with Riverside County’s guidelines for short-term rentals. In addition, authorized short- term rentals must leave a gap of at least 24 hours between rentals of a single property, as is already required by Riverside County guidelines.

This information is from the City of Indio.