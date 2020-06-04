Films Announced For 2020 Palm Springs International ShortFest

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – More than 300 films from dozens of countries were selected to take part in this year’s Palm Springs International ShortFest, which will be held virtually later this month due to health concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.

ShortFest, the largest film festival for short films in the United States, is set for June 16-22, and will feature 332 films from 69 countries. More than 6,000 submissions were received this year, organizers said.

“We are thrilled to be able to mount ShortFest virtually during these challenging times,” said a statement from organizers. “Although it is a shame we cannot welcome audiences in person later this month, it is no small consolation to have the privilege to share the work of these incredible filmmakers in what we feel might be the best lineup the festival has ever had.”

Some of the films will be available on the festival’s website for free viewing during the festival dates. During those dates, film industry insiders will participate in virtual classes and panels, the film society said. The winners will be announced following the festival’s completion.

ShortFest is a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards, Goya Awards and British Academy Film Awards, typically screening more than 300 films, which can run up to 40 minutes long in a variety of genres.

In a previous statement announcing ShortFest would move online this year due to COVID-19, the Palm Springs International Film Society, which organizes both ShortFest and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, cited efforts of “flattening the curve” by following health recommendations both at the local, county, state and federal levels aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

To view the list of films, go to https://www.psfilmfest.org/