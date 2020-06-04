Hiker Falls on Bump and Grind Trail Causing Critical Injuries

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A hiker fell and suffered critical injuries Thursday on a trail in the San Bernardino National Forest just west of Palm Desert, authorities said.

The “hiker down” call was received shortly after 11 a.m. in a hard- to-reach area on the Bump & Grind Trail, near the Hopalong Cassidly Loop, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A sheriff’s helicopter was able to land near the injured hiker and airlifted him out of the area. An ambulance then transported the unidentified man to an area hospital.