474 New Cases in Riverside County Last Two Days

Riverside County health officials Friday reported ten new coronavirus deaths and 474 additional infections since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 355 and the case total to 8,777.

The dead include a man in his 60s from Rancho Mirage, a woman in her 90s from Riverside and a man in his 70s from Riverside, according to Jose Arballo, spokesman for the Riverside University Health System,

Documented recoveries in the county are at 5,161.

The county is in the accelerated half of stage 2 of the framework, permitting retail establishments, hair salons, dine-in restaurants and gaming facilities to operate with restrictions.

In stage 3, which could be announced this week, school, bars, gyms and camps may get the green light. Theaters and sporting venues would also be permitted to reopen.

Supervisors Karen Spiegel and Manuel Perez say Riverside County will be prepared to implement the state’s upcoming guidelines for the next stage of de-regulation amid the coronavirus emergency.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari pointed out the need for ongoing testing among residents and encouraged those who haven’t been screened to make an appointment via rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/5/20 with new numbers.

Article from City News Service.