Sylvester Stallone Sells La Quinta Estate

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Actor Sylvester Stallone is saying goodbye to his La Quinta retreat.

He’s sold the 5,000-square-foot Spanish-style home at a loss for $3.15 million. Records show he paid $4.5 million for the property a decade ago, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The “Rocky” star tried to sell the home for $4.2 million in 2014 but found no takers, according to The Times.

The home has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, a palm-topped patio complete with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.

It’s located in a high-end golf course community, with such celebrity neighbors as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Jerry West, The Times reported.