Buddy Watch Walk Makes Way Through the Coachella Valley

John Ring and Jimmy Mathews started walking on a mission to bridge the gap between civilian and military worlds and raise awareness if veteran issues such as mental health, PTSD, homelessness, unemployment, MST, TBI, addiction and suicide.

They’re mission is called, “Buddy Watch Walk Pier to Pier,” and they have invited anyone in areas they walk through to join in.

Ring started on the Tybee Island Pier in Georgia on October 1, 2019 and Mathews joined him in Pearl, Mississippi.

As of June 4 the two had 160 miles remaining with a goal of finishing the walk June 14 in Santa Monica.

On Friday, June 5, the two made their way through the Coachella Valley with a stop at the Veteran’s Memorial in Coachella.

They also had lunch with CHP officers in Indio.

They continued on through the windy area of Cabazon and left Banning early Monday, June 8.