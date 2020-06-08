Palm Springs Requiring all Businesses to Post Face Mask Signage

The City of Palm Springs is requiring all businesses, including restaurants, to post signage at entrances advising of the face covering and social distancing requirements, effective immediately.

The order requires all people must wear face coverings in the following settings:

• Waiting in line to go inside a store

• Shopping at a store

• Picking up food, or in-person dining at a restaurant (except while seated at a

table/bar)

• Picking up, or in-person shopping for, retail goods at a retail store

• On public transportation (or waiting for it)

• In a taxi or rideshare vehicle

• Seeking healthcare

• Going into facilities allowed to stay open

• Working at a job that interacts with the public

• Children over 2 years of age are encouraged to wear a face covering when around others closer than six feet. When they do, they must be supervised by an adult.

Face coverings are NOT required to be worn by people who are:

• At home

• In the car alone or with members of their

• Seated at a table or bar at a restaurant

• Children under the age of 2 years, due to the risk of suffocation

• Outdoors, walking, hiking, bicycling or running. However, people must comply with social distancing during these activities, including maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other people. People should also have a face covering readily accessible.

• Residents with a health condition whose medical provider has advised against wearing a face covering and can provide documentation.

Businesses (whether for profit or not for profit) must:

• Require their workers, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace and when performing work off-site;

• Post a sign at a conspicuous location at each entrance to the business advising of the requirement to wear face coverings and practice social distancing;

• Take reasonable steps to keep people who are not wearing a face covering from entering the business; and

• Refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering.

All people are required to social distance by maintaining a six-foot separation from all persons except for members of their same household and medical providers with the appropriate personal protection equipment.