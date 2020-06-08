Peaceful Protests Continue in the Coachella Valley

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Protests against police brutality continued in the Coachella Valley Monday, this time in Desert Hot Springs, following a wave of peaceful demonstrations across the region last week sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

About a dozen demonstrators showed up about 9 a.m. in front of a shopping center at 14200 Palm Drive, some carrying signs saying “Latinx 4 Black Lives” and “Say His Name, George Floyd.” The protest was set to go until 2 p.m.

Similar demonstrations, most of them problem-free, were held throughout the Coachella Valley last week and over the weekend, with a gathering Saturday at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs among the largest. About 1,000 people turned out for the “Enough is Enough” protest organized by a group of eight teens who go by the name “Young Justice Advocates.”

The hour-long program included various speakers, including Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, who encouraged the crowd to hold their elected officials accountable for police misconduct.

“(We) shouldn’t wait for an act of Congress, or for Congress to get its act together,” he said. “The sheriff is an elected official, accountable to you.”

Another demonstration is planned at Ruth Hardy Park next Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to organizers.