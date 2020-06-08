Riverside County Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 9,000

According to the Department of Public Health, 9,206 COVID-19 infections have been documented countywide. That’s 429 since Friday, June 5.

There was also one new death reported bringing the countywide total to 356.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has remained relatively flat, County Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said, hovering just above or below 200 on a daily basis.

Saruwatri produced, for the first time, statistics indicating racial breakdowns of COVID-19 infections.

She said blacks, who represent 6% of the county population, have experienced an infection rate of 4%. Whites, who represent 38% of the county population, have an infection rate of 15%, and Hispanics, who represent 47% of the county population, have an infection rate of 46%.

Saruwatari pointed out the need for ongoing testing among residents and encouraged those who haven’t been screened to make an appointment via rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/8/20 16:00.

Article from City News Service.