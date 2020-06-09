DRMC Trauma Surgery Specialist Dr. Frank Ercoli Dead at Age 67

Well-know trauma surgeon Dr. Frank Ercoli died Tuesday at the age of 67.

Dr. Ercoli worked most recently at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

This is a statement from Desert Regional Medical Center’s CEO, Michele Finney:

“We are devastated to learn of the death of Frank Ercoli, MD. Dr. Ercoli was a beloved and respected member of the medical staff at Desert Regional Medical Center since 1989. Dr. Ercoli served as a Medical Director of the G.A. Richards Trauma Center since its opening in 1993. Dr. Ercoli epitomized the spirit of community and volunteerism and was loved deeply by the members of our community. His philanthropic legacy will be felt in our community for years to come. In memory of Dr. Ercoli, the flags at Desert Regional Medical Center will be flown at half-staff, and tonight we will be lighting the Stergios Tower in blue. Dr. Ercoli will be missed by all who knew him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dr. Ercoli was the doctor who fought to save the lives of Palm Springs Police Officer Jose ‘Gil’ Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny testified in court in the trial of John Hernandez Felix, the man charged with taking their lives. He also testified in the case describing the efforts doctors made to save the officers.

He was also a responding doctor in the tragic 1991 Palm Springs Girl Scouts bus crash.

He graduated from the Northwestern University The Feinberg School of Medicine.

He cause of death has not been released at this time.