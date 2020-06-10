Coachella Valley Couple Weds at Movie Theater

Weddings in recent months have looked very different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people have postponed their wedding, others have condensed to smaller guest lists, some have cancelled the big day in all, but some have found creative alternatives.

Coachella Valley couple, Jeremy Johnson and Jim McClelland, tied the knot at Regal Cinemas 16 in Rancho Mirage on Tuesday, June 9.

The two have been together for 25 years and came to the conclusion that now was the time.

“That was interesting, getting married at a theater. We go see movies here quite a bit, but we just thought it was cool out of all places we got married at the box office,” said Johnson, “it’s been remarkable you know, everyone that loves each other needs to take this chance even with the pandemic going on. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Riverside County set up the location, and let the couple choose the date they wanted.

“At least I can always say throughout the legacy that we got married at the theater,” laughed Johnson.

Some friends and family joined them at a distance.

Jeremy and Jim also had friends that got married the same day.