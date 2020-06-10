Disneyland Resort Announces Dates for Phased Reopening

Disneyland, which has been shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is proposing a phased reopening.

The reopening is pending state and local government approvals.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, and Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will plan to reopen on July 17.

Additionally, Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9.

The theme park’s capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing.

The Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Theme park reservations will be subject to availability.

More details about this new reservation system will be available soon.

At this time, there will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

Additional details will be available soon.

You can check Disneyland.com for the most current information.

This information is from the Disneyland Resort PR team.