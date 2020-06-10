Incident Near Frank Bogert Trail Involved the Death of Dr. Frank Ercoli

The scene the Palm Springs Police Department was investigating Tuesday morning in the area of Andreas Hills Drive and Bogert Trail near the entrance of the Frank Bogert Trailhead involved the death of the well-know Coachella Valley Trauma Surgeon Dr. Frank Ercoli.

This is according to the Riverside County Coroner.

According to a report from the Palm Springs Police Department Ercoli took his own life.

Viewers reached out around 9:30 Tuesday morning regarding police and fire units in the area.

Dr. Ercoli worked most recently at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Ercoli was the doctor who fought to save the lives of Palm Springs Police Officer Jose ‘Gil’ Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny testified in court in the trial of John Hernandez Felix, the man charged with taking their lives. He also testified in the case describing the efforts doctors made to save the officers.

He was also a responding doctor in the tragic 1991 Palm Springs Girl Scouts bus crash.

Article published: 6/9/20

Article updated: 6/10/20