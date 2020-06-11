Desert Sands Educational Foundation Provides Over $50,000 in Classroom Grants

The Desert Sands Educational Foundation closed out the school year by delivering a check for $22,797.84 to Desert Sands Unified School District.

These funds were generated from the first annual Desert Sands Educational Foundation Gala, Building for Education.

This construction-themed gala, held on February 29, 2020 at Ironwood Country Club, honored longtime desert resident, Dick Oliphant.

The grants have been distributed to STEAM projects throughout the district in amounts not to exceed $500.

Earlier in the year over $30,000 was placed directly in the classrooms as teachers and students participated in the third annual CAMFest at Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, a celebration of the arts.

STEAM grant requests included such projects as school maker spaces – areas for exploration and learning; to campus gardens; to video equipment.

Over 60 individual classroom requests were received.

Funding from CAMFest goes directly to classes participating in the music and arts event.

The Children’s Art and Music Fest will not be held in 2020 but will resume in 2021.

Foundation Director Sean Webb said, “We look forward to working with the community to enhance the education for the students of Desert Sands Unified School District in the years ahead.”

