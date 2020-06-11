List of Opening Dates for Coachella Valley Hotels and Resorts

Taylor Martinez

Residents, and tourists, of the Coachella Valley have been wondering when hotels and resorts will be reopening after all being ordered to close following coronavirus restrictions.

Here is a list of some of the most popular hotels and resorts in the valley along with their expected opening dates:

  • Agua Caliente Resort Rancho Mirage – open
  • Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – open
  • Hilton Palm Springs – open
  • Indian Well Resort – open
  • Arrive Palm Springs – June 12
  • Kimpton Rowan – June 12
  • The Saguaro – June 12
  • V Palm Springs – June 12
  • Hyatt Palm Springs – June 19
  • Sparrows Lodge – June 19
  • Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas II – June 20
  • Sands Hotel & Spa – June 20
  • Ace Hotel & Swim Club – July 1
  • Hotel ZOSO – July 1
  • Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa – July 1
  • Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas I – July 1
  • Marriott’s Shadow Ridge I – The Villages – July 1
  • Marriott’s Shadow Ridge II – The Enclaves July 1
  • Omni Rancho Las Palmas – July 1
  • Renaissance Esmeralda – July 1
  • The Chateau at Lake La Quinta – July 1
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage – Not Announced
  • The Westin Desert Willow Villas and Mission Hill Villas- July 1
  • JW Marriot Desert Springs Resort – August 1
  • Parker Palm Springs – August 24
  • Miramonte Indian Wells – August 30
  • The Westin Mission Hills – September 1
  • Riviera Palm Springs – September 29
  • L’Horizon Resort & Spa – Not Announced
  • The Monkey Tree – Not Announced