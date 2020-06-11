109° F
104° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
NBCares
Desert Living
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
Lifestyle
About Us
News Team
tv
109° F
104° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast 6 11 2020
Mike Everett
June 11, 2020 5:58 PM
June 11, 2020 5:59 PM
View More
Related Articles
Local
County Green Lights More Business to Reopen Under Pandemic Plan
Local
Palm Springs Police Union responds to claims of racist policies
Local
Riverside County Sees Another Jump in Confirmed Cases