Morongo Casino Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson with the company sent this statement to NBC Palm Springs Wednesday afternoon:

An asymptomatic Morongo Casino Resort & Spa (MCRS) team member who does not have direct contact with guests reported on Monday to having tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with the health and safety protocols established by our healthcare consultants, MCRS has directed the team member not to return to work until medical professionals deem the person is healthy.

MCRS has contacted 11 team members who interacted with the individual. None have reported any symptoms. All are undergoing COVID-19 testing and will not be allowed to return to work until they are confirmed to be healthy by medical professionals.