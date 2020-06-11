Palm Springs Police Union responds to claims of racist policies

As unrest over policing procedures continues nationally, tensions flare between Palm Springs officers and City Council.

“I’m honestly surprised and a bit disappointed by the police officer associations response to my letter just stating that we have a history of racism and discrimination by the city,” said Christy Holstege, Mayor Pro Tem of Palm Springs.

The letter was addressed to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, and cited “racist city policies and policing,” an action the Palm Springs Police Officers’ Association calls irresponsible.

“She prepared that letter and that post without any discussion on our end at all, and quite frankly if she’s seen racial injustice that’s occurring today or within the last two and a half year she’s been a city council person, its her responsibility to take action to do so,” said Sgt. Mike Casavan with the Palm Springs Police Officers’ association.

And Chief Reyes with the Palm Springs Police Department agrees.

“You can clearly see frustration from the POA’s part, but also frustration for me as the Chief of police,” said Chief Reyes.

The P.O.A quickly a response to the Mayor Pro Tem saying, “what we will not do is stand idly while those city leaders vilify our officers.”

“It was important for us to address it and to address it immediately, that way it didn’t fuel the fire, essentially driving a wedge between our relationship that we’ve had with our community for decades,” said Sgt. Casavan.

In her letter, Holstege referenced moments of police brutality being captured around the country, and the Palm Springs Police say they’re reviewing use of force tactics policies like the carotid hold.

“It’s going to be recommendation to the council to completely suspend that [the carotid hold],” said Chief Brian Reyes.

And Chief Reyes says they’re planning to discuss policies and potential injustices at future city council meetings.

“Now is the time that we need to slow down, come together, and lets move forward together to make this a better community for everybody to enjoy,” said Chief Reyes.

You can read both letters mentioned here: