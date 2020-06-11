Riverside County Sees Another Jump in Confirmed Cases

Riverside County health officials Thursday announced 329 new coronavirus infections leaving the past three days the highest jumps in cases since the pandemic began.

Tuesday there were 384 new cases and 321 on Wednesday.

Cases countywide now stands at 10,240 with the death toll up to 377 after officials reported five more fatalities Thursday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 113 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 273 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 178 cases, 12 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 55 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Desert: 238 cases, 27 deaths

Indian Wells: 16 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 166 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 666 cases, 11 deaths

Coachella: 606 cases, 8 deaths

Thousand Palms: 22 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 15 cases, no deaths

Thermal: 41 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 88 cases, no deaths

North Shore: 39 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 57 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 2 cases

Cabazon: 9 cases, no deaths

The number of hospitalized patients on Wednesday increased by five to 232, which includes 71 being treated in intensive care units.

This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

There are also 5,714 recoveries reported in the county.

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to remember the importance of continuing safe health practices as the county passed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“The 10,000-case figure is a stark reminder that coronavirus is still active in the community and we need to continue the health practices that previously helped us flatten the curve,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System-Public Health.

Health officials have long urged residents to wear face coverings whenever they leave the home and maintain social distancing in public areas. Frequent hand washing is also an important way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As Riverside County expands the economy and opens areas for more public interaction, health officials said they expected an increase in cases. It is not known what trends will hold for the novel virus during the summer, however, many viruses do slow during the summer months.

“We forecasted sporadic outbreaks through the summer, and those forecasts so far are coming true,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County health officer. “It’s time to think about what the fall will bring, and those initial estimates aren’t good. If we’re not observing social distancing and facial coverings, two things that helped before and are helping now, we’re going to lose the progress we’ve made.”

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/11/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.