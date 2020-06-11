Ron Shipley Joins Indio High School as Athletic Director

Taylor Martinez

It was announced Wednesday that former Shadow Hills High School football coach, Ron Shipley, joined the staff Indio High School.

Shipley resigned from his coaching position at SHHS in January after 10 seasons following the completion of his son’s senior season, but remained a teacher there.

The new Rajah’s AD replaces the now retired Ovidio Machado.

Shipley was the first athletic director at Shadow Hills High, which opened in 2009 and in 2008 had to chose between AD and Coaching. He chose to coach, with his son entering his final two years of high school and becoming a major college football recruit.

His son, Jake Shipley, committed to Oregon.