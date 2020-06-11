Ron Shipley Joins Indio High School as Athletic Director

It was announced Wednesday that former Shadow Hills High School football coach, Ron Shipley, joined the staff Indio High School.

Shipley resigned from his coaching position at SHHS in January after 10 seasons following the completion of his son’s senior season, but remained a teacher there.

We are very excited to announce Mr. Ron Shipley as our new IHS Athletic Director! Welcome to the Rajah family, Mr. Shipley!! #RajahThat @IHSRajahs @IndioHS_Sports pic.twitter.com/f7UOIryqIz — Monica Rodriguez (@Mrs21Rodriguez) June 10, 2020

The new Rajah’s AD replaces the now retired Ovidio Machado.

With Great Pride, the Admin and coaches of Indio High School welcome our New Athletic Director Ron Shipley to the Rajah Family! Social Distancing in place so we could do a maskless photo too! We look forward to a Spirited Future as Rajahs are on the Rise! pic.twitter.com/cYh6WzAIa8 — Derrick Lawson (@derrickLawson62) June 10, 2020

Shipley was the first athletic director at Shadow Hills High, which opened in 2009 and in 2008 had to chose between AD and Coaching. He chose to coach, with his son entering his final two years of high school and becoming a major college football recruit.

His son, Jake Shipley, committed to Oregon.