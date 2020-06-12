Palm Springs Air Museum to Host $5 Nights

On June 19 and 20, the Palm Springs Air Museum will offer two special $5 Nights from 6:30 to 9:30 PM.

All hangars will be open, and admission is $5 per person.

Children 5 and under are free with paying adult.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Parking will be free.

Safety protocols include taking temperatures of all staff and arriving visitors and masks are required and will be available on site and social distancing will be in effect.

The non-profit Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 60 vintage aircraft from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War contained in 86,000 square feet of hangars and on the tarmac.

Additional no-touch display exhibits and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars.

For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

Information from the Palm Springs Air Museum.