Palm Springs leaders and activists celebrate Supreme Court ruling

Almost a decade ago, Richard Noble marched from coast to coast, promoting the need for LGBTQ civil rights.

This week, the Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ individuals can not be discriminated against for sexual orientation or gender identity in the work place.

“This is the greatest day of my life,” said Richard Noble, “I’m thrilled that the constitution finally spoke to me and to my people.”

As an activist and resident of Palm Springs, Noble says his actions have been inspired by his local city council, especially Mayor Kors.

Kors is part of a city government that has all LGBTQ members, including the first transgender person to be elected to a non-judicial office.

“We have the most far reaching non-discrimination ordinance of any city in the country, so we’ve been a leader on this and having the supreme court validate people’s lives the way they did sends a message to the country,” said Mayor Kors of Palm Springs.

Kors says the Supreme Court’s decision is a big win for the transgender community as well.

“It’s the first time, I believe, in the history of our country, the Supreme Court has referred to a transgender woman with the proper pronouns. That is so important and recognizes transgender people as who they are,” said Mayor Kors.

Medical professionals across Palm Springs are also celebrating the decision, after observing an impact of discrimination on community health for years.

“We see it in our mental health program, we see it in people’s desire to take care of their own primary care needs. This will help us be more successful at our mission and help people embrace self care,” said David Brinkman, the CEO of Desert Aids Project.

While the landmark decision is a big step for the LGBTQ, community leaders say the fight isn’t over.

“This needs to spread out to housing and public accommodation, we still need to work to pass the equality act so the legislation is clear and covers people in all parts of their lives. Nobody should be discriminated against because of who they are and who they love,” said Mayor Kors.