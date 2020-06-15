Nearly 800 New Cases Reported Since Friday

Riverside County health officials Monday announced 795 new coronavirus infections since Friday afternoon after a week of the highest one-day counts the county has seen since the pandemic began.

Cases countywide now stands at 11,295 with the death toll up to 384 after officials reported one more fatality since Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 130 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 319 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 188 cases, 12 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 75 cases, 5 deaths

Palm Desert: 252 cases, 27 deaths

Indian Wells: 16 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 174 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 759 cases, 12 deaths

Coachella: 667 cases, 9 deaths

Thousand Palms: 22 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 25 cases, no deaths

Thermal: 48 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 102 cases, 4 deaths

North Shore: 44 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 70 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 2 cases

Cabazon: 13 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

The number of hospitalized patients on Monday is now 228, which includes 70 being treated in intensive care units.

This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

There are also 6,100 recoveries reported in the county, up 204 since Friday.

Approximately 156,748 residents have been tested for the coronavirus in Riverside County.

Starting Friday, motels, gyms, bars and other businesses reopened, having been shuttered due to state-at-home orders. Guests can expect to see a cap on capacity, social-distancing protocols and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to remember the importance of continuing safe health practices as the county passed 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“The 10,000-case figure is a stark reminder that coronavirus is still active in the community and we need to continue the health practices that previously helped us flatten the curve,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System-Public Health.

Health officials have long urged residents to wear face coverings whenever they leave the home and maintain social distancing in public areas. Frequent hand washing is also an important way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As Riverside County expands the economy and opens areas for more public interaction, health officials said they expected an increase in cases. It is not known what trends will hold for the novel virus during the summer, however, many viruses do slow during the summer months.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/15/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.