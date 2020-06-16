Motorist Killed on Highway 74 East of Anza Identified

ANZA (CNS) – A motorist killed in a rollover crash on state Route 74 just east of Anza was identified Tuesday as a 31-year-old Pinyon Pines man.

The crash that killed Jared Michael Ellis was reported Monday about 4:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive and the unincorporated community of Pinyon Pines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan driven by Ellis overturned and ended up on the shoulder of the two-lane corridor, which traverses the lower half of the San Bernardino National Forest, between Anza and Palm Desert. There were no passengers in his car, officials said.

Riverside County Fire Department personnel reached the location 20 minutes later and pronounced Ellis dead at the scene.