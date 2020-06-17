275 New Cases Reported in Riverside County Wednesday

Riverside County health officials are reporting 275 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Wednesday. This brings the county’s totals to 11,951 cases and 399 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 143 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 336 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 200 cases, 12 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 76 cases, 6 deaths

Palm Desert: 266 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 16 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 185 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 822 cases, 15 deaths

Coachella: 738 cases, 9 deaths

Thousand Palms: 27 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 26 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 50 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 114 cases, 3 deaths

North Shore: 46 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 71 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 2 cases

Cabazon: 13 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

The number of hospitalized patients on Wednesday is now 257, which includes 65 being treated in intensive care units.

This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

There are also 6,341 recoveries reported in the county, up 176 since Tuesday.

Approximately 164,616 residents have been tested for the coronavirus in Riverside County.

Last week motels, gyms, bars and other businesses reopened, having been shuttered due to state-at-home orders. Guests can expect to see a cap on capacity, social-distancing protocols and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to remember the importance of continuing safe health practices as the county inches towards 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials have long urged residents to wear face coverings whenever they leave the home and maintain social distancing in public areas. Frequent hand washing is also an important way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As Riverside County expands the economy and opens areas for more public interaction, health officials said they expected an increase in cases. It is not known what trends will hold for the novel virus during the summer, however, many viruses do slow during the summer months.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/17/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.