Juneteenth Commemorated With Local Barbecue’s

As Juneteenth celebrations are underway across the nation, here in the Coachella valley the community is coming together to celebrate the abolishment of slavery by hosting a Juneteenth barbeque.

In early June, The Young Justice Advocates saw a group that saw over 1,000 people at their first event, The Enough is Enough protest and has now partnered with the community of Palm Springs to host a community celebration.

“Today we’re expecting probably in the hundreds, it’s supposed to be a big community, big family picnic feel to it. we partnered up with Theo Murrel and Brian Jackson to make this whole thing happen,” said Amor Toland, with Young Justice Advocates.

And starting with this community commemoration, Toland hopes people recognize what today is supposed to be about.

“Bring awareness to our community and celebrate such an inspirational holiday in our nation that I think should be celebrated nationwide with the holiday, pay leave, so I’m just happy that we’re starting to do more things to bring awareness,” added Toland.

And other events celebrating Juneteenth are also scheduled to take place Saturday, another barbeque promoting unity and equality will be taking place at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs from 5-7 p.m.