311 New Cases Reported in Riverside County Friday

Riverside County health officials reported 311 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and two additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 12,778 cases and 410 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 173 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 383 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 218 cases, 13 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 78 cases, 7 deaths

Palm Desert: 275 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 200 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 929 cases, 21 deaths

Coachella: 819 cases, 9 deaths

Thousand Palms: 29 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 27 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 53 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 133 cases, 3 deaths

North Shore: 48 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 79 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 2 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 14 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 291 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 76 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 6,625.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/20/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.