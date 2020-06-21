Self-driving Tour; New Attraction at Palm Springs Windmill Tours

The Palm Springs Windmill Tours are trying something new, they have started self-driving tours designed for safe social distancing. This Father’s Day they were booked through-out the day and families were able to enjoy a fun and safe outing.

At The Palm Springs Windmill farm, they are known for their guided tours, but they are now switching to self-driving mode. when people arrive they’ll be greeted, given a tablet, and then sent on their way.

“They come, they bring their own car and we have a tablet that has the pre-recorded message on it,” said Randy Buckmaster, Manager at The Palm Springs Windmill Tours.

Groups may exit their vehicles to interact with each other at the 12 exhibits however, masks must be worn at all times.

“We want you to get out, we want you to get out and experience the different machines and see them for yourselves, you know you can sit in your car but it’s not the same experience,” explained Buckmaster.

Customers are scheduled to start every 15 minutes to allow time for each party to explore the exhibits and a ranger will be on-site to make sure requirements are enforced. Buckmaster says after being closed for two and a half months, he hopes people come to enjoy a new experience for fathers day and beyond.

“It was very interesting, we’ve driven past these for 50 years and you know, I didn’t know what they really did except for there were windmills out here so it was interesting,” said Cindy Safley, resident of Beaumont.

“Come spend Father’s Day with my dad and come do a tour. I honestly really enjoyed it and it brings the family a little closer, you’re not on a big tour bus with everybody, it just feels like another journey you can experience with your family and a little bit more intimate,” said Cameron Safley, resident of Palm Springs.

The tours cost 40 dollars per car allowing a maximum of 8 people to a vehicle, with bookings only available online for now.

“I just hope people come out and get a chance to experience for themselves something they can experience anywhere else. and they get the chance to see why their really a good thing for our world,” added Buckmaster.

School tours have been really popular on the windmill farm, they are working on a new program geared towards elementary students, expected to debut soon.