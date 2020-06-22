Child Bitten by Rattlesnake in San Jacinto Mountains Airlifted to Hospital

MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) – A child was recovering Monday from a rattlesnake bite at a campground in the San Jacinto Mountains.

The snakebite was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Fuller Mill Creek Campground near Pine Cove, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The child was taken by Mercy Air to a hospital with stable vital signs, fire officials said.

The incidence of rattlesnake bites is highest in spring and early summer months and mostly in the afternoon, according to the Western Journal of Medicine website. Ninety-five percent of bites are on the hands and feet and can be avoided by covering them and using caution in the snakes’ habitat, the Journal said.