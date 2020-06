NBCares Silver Linings: Frank Goldstin and Momentous

For over 30 years “Momentous” has created the most impressive and successful events raising millions of dollars for nonprofits around the globe.

The man behind these parties with a purpose is Frank Goldstin who realized once our world shifted during the pandemic he wanted to help his friends in the local nonprofits who still needed funds so he came up with a brilliant solution and its his silver lining…