Online Summer Classes Begin at College of the Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Online summer classes began Monday at College of the Desert, with spots still available in a variety of classes.

Students have until Tuesday to sign up for six-week classes, and until Wednesday for eight-week offerings.

The college remains shuttered to all non-essential personnel due to the coronavirus. County health officials ordered the closure of schools countywide on March 13.

Classes for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31, will also be held online, and students can also register for those courses.

All student support services — including counseling, financial aid, and admissions and records — are being handled remotely until at least the end of fall semester, which ends Dec. 18, officials said.

Plans are in the works for a virtual graduation ceremony following the cancellation of the school’s commencement ceremony, originally slated for May 22 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The ceremony is expected to be scheduled for late July or early August.

