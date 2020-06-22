Over 1,000 New Cases Reported over the weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,022 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and 14 additional deaths since Friday, bringing the county’s totals to 13,800 cases and 424 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 193 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 434 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 237 cases, 14 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 84 cases, 7 deaths

Palm Desert: 293 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 221 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 1,014 cases, 24 deaths

Coachella: 871 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 31 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 28 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 63 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 148 cases, 3 deaths

North Shore: 49 cases, no deaths

Oasis: 84 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 4 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 14 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 298 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 87 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 6,895.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Article updated: 6/22/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.