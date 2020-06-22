Over 1,000 New Cases Reported over the weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 1,022 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and 14 additional deaths since Friday, bringing the county’s totals to 13,800 cases and 424 deaths.
Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
- Desert Hot Springs: 193 cases, 2 deaths
- Cathedral City: 434 cases, 4 deaths
- Palm Springs: 237 cases, 14 deaths
- Rancho Mirage: 84 cases, 7 deaths
- Palm Desert: 293 cases, 29 deaths
- Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths
- La Quinta: 221 cases, 10 deaths
- Indio: 1,014 cases, 24 deaths
- Coachella: 871 cases, 11 deaths
- Thousand Palms: 31 cases, no deaths
- Bermuda Dunes: 28 cases, 1 death
- Thermal: 63 cases, no deaths
- Mecca: 148 cases, 3 deaths
- North Shore: 49 cases, no deaths
- Oasis: 84 cases, no deaths
- Sky Valley: 4 cases, no deaths
- Cabazon: 14 cases, 1 death
- Anza: 6 cases, no deaths
Currently, 298 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 87 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 6,895.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.
Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.
Article updated: 6/22/20
Information from Riverside County Public Health.