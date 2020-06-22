Two Dead, One Wounded in Shootout Outside Riverside Nightclub

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man and a woman were killed Monday in a shootout with a security guard outside a Riverside nightclub, leaving the guard wounded, police said.

The violence occurred shortly after midnight outside El Calentano in the 10300 block of Arlington Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The man and woman died at the scene, Railsback said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives. Police were unsure of the relationship between the man and woman, Railsback said.

The security guard was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive, Railsback said. His name was not released.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was inside the club with the woman when he was asked to leave by security, and he and the woman went outside and got into a vehicle, Railsback said.

The man then drove past the entrance to the club and shot the guard, who returned fire, fatally wounding the man and woman, Railsback said. The vehicle crashed into a building.

A musician who was playing inside the nightclub told Fox11 the security guard suffered a leg wound, and the musician used his belt as a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.