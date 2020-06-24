474 New Cases Reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 474 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one additional death, bringing the county’s totals to 14,905 cases and 432 deaths.
Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
- Desert Hot Springs: 231 cases, 2 deaths
- Cathedral City: 505 cases, 4 deaths
- Palm Springs: 256 cases, 15 deaths
- Rancho Mirage: 86 cases, 9 deaths
- Palm Desert: 338 cases, 29 deaths
- Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths
- La Quinta: 236 cases, 10 deaths
- Indio: 1,106 cases, 25 deaths
- Coachella: 943 cases, 11 deaths
- Thousand Palms: 36 cases, no deaths
- Bermuda Dunes: 35 cases, 1 death
- Thermal: 69 cases, no deaths
- Mecca: 157 cases, 4 deaths
- North Shore: 58 cases, 1 death
- Oasis: 91 cases, no deaths
- Sky Valley: 6 cases, no deaths
- Cabazon: 15 cases, 1 death
- Anza: 6 cases, no deaths
Currently, 314 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 92 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 7,154.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.
Information from Riverside County Public Health.