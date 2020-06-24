474 New Cases Reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 474 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one additional death, bringing the county’s totals to 14,905 cases and 432 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 231 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 505 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 256 cases, 15 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 86 cases, 9 deaths

Palm Desert: 338 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 17 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 236 cases, 10 deaths

Indio: 1,106 cases, 25 deaths

Coachella: 943 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 36 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 35 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 69 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 157 cases, 4 deaths

North Shore: 58 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 91 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 6 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 15 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 314 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 92 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 7,154.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/24/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.