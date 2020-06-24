Riverside County Sheriff’s Create Online Form to Report Fireworks

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has created an online form for those wanting to report the use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.

This comes after an overwhelming amount of call to dispatch over the issue.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will only respond to reports within its jurisdiction, so those in Banning, Beaumont, Blythe, Cathedral City, Corona, Desert Hot Springs, Hemet, Indio, Murrieta, Palm Springs and Riverside are directed to call their police departments.

You can find the link to the for by clicking here.