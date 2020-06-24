Riverside County Sheriff’s Create Online Form to Report Fireworks

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has created an online form for those wanting to report the use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.
This comes after an overwhelming amount of call to dispatch over the issue.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will only respond to reports within its jurisdiction, so those in Banning, Beaumont, Blythe, Cathedral City, Corona, Desert Hot Springs, Hemet, Indio, Murrieta, Palm Springs and Riverside are directed to call their police departments.
𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝘄𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗿! 🎆 Our non-emergency dispatch line has been overwhelmed with calls, so to make things easier on everyone, we have created a quick online form to report fireworks in your neighborhood. Click the link in our bio and you’ll be taken to our 🅵🅸🆁🅴🆆🅾🆁🅺🆂 🆁🅴🅿🅾🆁🆃 🅵🅾🆁🅼. 📲 You’ll need an address or intersection in order to submit the report and you may remain anonymous if you wish. #riversidesheriff #fireworks #onlinereporting