One-Day Closure Set for San Pablo Road in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A small stretch of San Pablo Road in Palm Desert will be closed in both directions for much of the day Friday for road work, city officials said Thursday.

From 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the roadway will shutter between Catalina Way and San Nicholas Way while crews complete street improvements.

Detour signs will be erected alerting motorists of alternative routes.

Additional information can be found at http://www.visionsanpablo.com, or by calling 844-329-5999, or texting SAN PABLO to 22828 for text-based project updates.