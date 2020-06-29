Firefighters Contain Brush Fire that Destroyed 40 Homes in Niland

A brush fire burned dozens of homes overnight in Niland, located at the eastern end of the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Public Health Department estimates at least 40 homes and several cars have been destroyed, prompting evacuations.

The fire is now contained and firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots.

Authorities say it began as a vegetation fire but gusty winds pushed the fire toward homes.

571 homes are currently experiencing a power outage due to the fire. Imperial Irrigation District is working to determine how long it will take to restore power.

The public was urged to stay away from Highway 111 as California Highway Patrol has blocked the area.

