Man Shot in Palm Springs, Suspect Still at Large

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A man was shot Tuesday in Palm Springs, and police are asking the public for help in finding the shooter.

Police dispatch received a call about 12:30 a.m. from a man saying he was shot near Tramview Road and North Indian Canyon Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Responding officers found the man, who was not identified, seated in his car but unconscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anybody with information is urged to call Detective Jimenez at 760-323- 8136. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.