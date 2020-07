Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens Talk About “Eurovision Song Contest”

The funny “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is the No. 1 movie on Netflix! Take a look at the behind-the-scenes of the film with my NBC Palm Springs Today interviews with Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens. Brosnan stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars’ (Will Ferrell) unsupportive father, while Stevens is Alexander Lemtov, the Russian Diva of Eurovision.