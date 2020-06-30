662 New Cases Reported in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 662 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Monday and 17 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 17,296 cases and 457 deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 270 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City: 618 cases, 4 deaths

Palm Springs: 300 cases, 16 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 103 cases, 11 deaths

Palm Desert: 387 cases, 29 deaths

Indian Wells: 21 cases, no deaths

La Quinta: 271 cases, 11 deaths

Indio: 1,303 cases, 28 deaths

Coachella: 1,094 cases, 11 deaths

Thousand Palms: 46 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 43 cases, 1 death

Thermal: 75 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 173 cases, 5 deaths

North Shore: 62 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 107 cases, no deaths

Sky Valley: 9 cases, no deaths

Cabazon: 16 cases, 1 death

Anza: 6 cases, no deaths

Currently, 403 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 109 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 7,854.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/30/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.