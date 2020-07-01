745 New Cases Reported Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials reported 745 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since Tuesday and six additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 18,041 cases and 463 deaths.
Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:
- Desert Hot Springs: 284 cases, 2 deaths
- Cathedral City: 649 cases, 5 deaths
- Palm Springs: 319 cases, 16 deaths
- Rancho Mirage: 105 cases, 11 deaths
- Palm Desert: 407 cases, 29 deaths
- Indian Wells: 22 cases, no deaths
- La Quinta: 282 cases, 11 deaths
- Indio: 1,371 cases, 30 deaths
- Coachella: 1,140 cases, 11 deaths
- Thousand Palms: 50 cases, no deaths
- Bermuda Dunes: 46 cases, 1 death
- Thermal: 77 cases, no deaths
- Mecca: 177 cases, 5 deaths
- North Shore: 63 cases, 1 death
- Oasis: 112 cases, no deaths
- Sky Valley: 10 cases, no deaths
- Cabazon: 17 cases, 1 death
- Anza: 6 cases, no deaths
Currently, 417 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 117 of whom are in intensive care units. Some of the infirm are from Mexico and Imperial County, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.
The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 8,046.
Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.
Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases and deaths statewide after Los Angeles.
Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.
Article updated: 7/01/20
Information from Riverside County Public Health.